Saffron Walden suffer controversial defeat against EAPL rivals Frinton

A general view of the clubhouse at Saffron Walden Cricket Club - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Saffron Walden lost their East Anglian Premier League basement battle against Frinton amid some controversy at the Anglo American Playing Fields on Saturday.

The home side made a solid start, in front of over 50 vice presidents, to reach 117-1 when Australia A and Queensland's Bryce Street, while walking back to his mark, ran out Nikhil Gorantla (32) at the non-striker's end.

The incident has since been reported by national news outlets in the UK, with video shared widely on social media, but Alex Pierson went on to score 76, hitting 11 fours.

Overseas Jade Deklerk added 43 as Walden were dismissed for 218 in the 58th over, with Street claiming 4-49 from 18 overs.

But the visitors went on to claim a six-wicket win, with that man Street hitting an unbeaten 101 from 106 balls, with two sixes and 11 fours.

Walden captain Ben Harris was unable to comment after the match with his side left four points adrift of their rivals at the bottom of the table with six games remaining and a trip to second-placed Mildenhall up next on Saturday.

The seconds suffered a bad six-wicket defeat at table-topping Blunham, where they were dismissed for 180.

Finn Karsten top scored with 46 but the home side eased to their target in 25 overs.

Walden thirds saw hosts Ramsey post 246-6 but looked favourites as Ali Cliffe (78) and Jonny Brace (80) put on 120 for the second wicket in reply.

Scoreboard pressure ended up being too much, though, and wickets began to fall at regular intervals, with Ramsey securing a 20-run win with two overs left.

The fourths completed an unwanted clean sweep of defeats after a nailbiting contest with Fen Ditton.

Johnny Wiseman (71) recorded his highest score for the club to help put the target to 193, with Dylan Bose (3-43), Ben Wiseman (2-36) and debutant Oliver Magliano (2-21) having success with the ball.

But the visitors found the boundary from the penultimate ball of the match to claim a one-wicket win.

Walden's women and girls saved the club's blushes yet again as they convincingly beat Thriplow on Sunday.

Olivia Banks (3-27) and Emelia Brown (2-6) restricted Thriplow to 98-5 from their 20 overs, with Robina Heathcote retiring out on 51 to set up Walden to seal a nine-wicket win in the 15th over.