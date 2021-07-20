Saffron Walden Cricket Club enjoy three wins from four in the sunshine

Published: 4:30 PM July 20, 2021

Saffron Walden Cricket Club won three from four games in the latest round of matches. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There were three wins out of four for Saffron Walden Cricket Club on a blisteringly-hot weekend.

The first-team narrowly missed the draw against league leaders Great Witchingham who chased down a big 279 in the penultimate over.

Skipper Ben Harris said: "It was a good game against a high-flying team who know how to get over the line in games like that.

"We didn’t take our chances and when you give opportunities to players of that calibre you’re always going to be fighting an uphill battle to win the game.”

South African pro Zubayr Hamza scored his first century for the club in only his third game and Harris was overjoyed.

He added: "It was great to see Zuby get his 107 in only his second game back from international duty. He is class.”

The seconds won at home to Foxton after 74 from Chandrakar and Karsten's 65 contributed to their 270 before 4-42 from H Rodda 4-42. ensured the 86-run win.

Vice captain Josh Downs said: "It was an important win after last week's poor show, it was imperative we bounced back in our quest for promotion.

"Young Henry Wiseman (30) showed huge promise with some lusty blows at the back end of our innings.

"I thought we started poorly with the ball but we clawed our way back and once we got on top of the run rate, Foxton we’re never in the chase.”

The thirds continued their recent dominance, bowling Yelling out for 80.

Captain Duncan Pluck said: "It was a masterclass from the youth, two run-outs from Max Wiseman then three wickets from Ben Rae doing the damage.

"Our opening partnership of Wiseman and Ollie Rae had an average age of 16 but knocked the runs off in 11 overs."

The fourths made it two from two, winning by 40 runs against Elmdon, youngster Dan Legg (68) hitting his maiden senior half-century.