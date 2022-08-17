Saffron Walden celebrate stylish win over EAPL rivals Swardeston

Saffron Walden returned to winning ways in style with a 154-run success over East Anglian Premier League rivals Swardeston.

Captain Ben Harris chose to bat first after winning the toss and a 98-run opening stand in nine overs between Alex Pierson (42) and Ashleigh Cox (60) laid a solid platform.

Walden remained on top as Nick Taylor hit an unbeaten 100 from just 88 balls for his fourth century of the summer.

Harris added 35 off 31 deliveries, with Jade DeKlerk hitting 34 off 22 to see Walden to a whopping 373-6 in 50 overs.

Matthew Jones (2-31) removed the dangerous Jordan Taylor cheaply in the second over of Swardeston's reply, with Cox (2-23) dismissing Lewis Denmark (27) and Alfie Cooper (24) as they tried to fight back.

Wickets continued to fall until a 100-run stand between Harry Barker (42) and Saranga Rajaguru (78) helped the visitors offer some resistance.

DeKlerk (3-43) made the breakthrough and Jack Sneath (3-31) helped mop up the tail to secure victory ahead of a trip to Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday.

Harris said: "It was a good toss to win and moving Ashleigh up the order to open now looks an enchanted decision. He got us off to the best possible start and we were able to push on from there.

"Nick has been a great addition all year. He looks better and better every week.

"The win moves us up to seventh and shows when we're all able to come together and play positively as a team and just go out there and express ourselves and enjoy it, we can show what we can do.

"I'm so proud of those who played today."

The seconds lost by six wickets at Ufford Park, with Finn Karsten (66) and Jack Carroll (34) the only notable scorers in their 204.

Oliver Rae (3-27) was the pick of the bowling as the hosts won with seven overs to spare.

Leaders Bluntisham set the thirds 208 to win, with Charlie Rowlandson unbeaten on 63 as they came up 13 runs short with two overs left.

And the fourths lost by eight wickets to table-topping Ashdon after being dismissed for 115.

Toby Montague (28) and Daniel Legg made a good start and Bertie Rodda (32) showed resistance after brothers Phillip Salt (4-16) and Stephen Salt (3-13) made inroads.

But Ashdon needed only 25 overs to reach their target as Jamie Millership (42) and Michael Furze (41) remained unbeaten.