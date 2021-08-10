Saffron Walden's youngsters finish a memorable season with two league titles

Published: 11:11 AM August 10, 2021

Battling lockdown restrictions had already made it a memorable season for Saffron Walden Cricket Club's youngsters - but their U12s made certain of its legendary status by claiming two league titles.

They won both the U13 West Essex Junior Cricket League and the Cambridge U13 Premier League with plenty of successes along the way.

Major contributions with the bat came from Jonny Rumsby, Xander Silverwood, Alexi Demetriou-Foale, Ciaran Harrison and Charlie Hoyle who combined hard-hitting with astute accumulation.

The whole of the bowling unit tested opposition batsmen with well-judged lines, pace, and guile with Ethan Wright, James Razzell, Fergus Liddell, Jude Goodfellow, Bertie Murphy, Henry Porter and Ashley Loveday regularly amongst the wickets.

And the strong team spirit throughout the team was epitomised by some excellent fielding, most notably from Zachary Head and Henry Porter.

Team manager Gavin Wright said: “It was great to see some many young cricketers enjoying the game this year despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic” while the club's chairman David Barrs added: “The club has a bright future with so many talented young cricketers.

"We continue to provide cricketing opportunities for all age groups and standards and new members are always welcome.”

Saffron Walden's first team sit firmly in the middle of the pack in the East Anglian Premier League.

Their latest outing at their Anglo-American Playing Fields home against Frinton On Sea was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The second team, however, did play and suffered an agonising three-run defeat in Division Two of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League at Kimbolton.

Fielding first after winning the toss, they battled to hold the home side to 287-5 from 50 overs and they ended up batting out their 50-over allocation, ending on 284-7.

They sit fifth in the table, 43 points behind second-placed Newmarket who they host on Saturday for the first of their remaining three games.

The third team kept pace with the top two in CCA Senior League Division Three thanks to a seven-wicket win over Girton.

The home side made 150-5 in their 40 overs, Ben Rae taking 2-19 for Walden, before they cruised to victory with the bat.

They are now just 12 points behind Wilbrahams in second.

And