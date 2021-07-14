Saffron Walden stay locked in mid-table after defeat to Cambridge

Published: 9:15 AM July 14, 2021

Saffron Walden went down to a 50-run loss at home to Cambridge. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Saffron Walden remain firmly in the middle of the pack after a defeat to Cambridge - the team directly above them in the East Anglian Premier League.

They won the toss and chose to field first, before watching the visiting Cambridge amass 311-7.

Opener Lion Lombard was the main thorn in their side with 91 but there were valuable contributions from Johnny Atkinson (77) and Lewys Hill (44).

Alex Hancock and Benjamin Harris did their level best with 3-72 and 3-59 respectively to stem the tide as Walden went with eight bowlers to find the answer.

The declaration after 64 overs gave the hosts a tough total to chase but they started well enough with 71 for the first wicket before Joe Reed went for 35.

His partner Nikhil Gorantla went four runs later for 38 and that was the story of the day unfortunately, great starts but no truly significant knock.

Alex Sears managed 49 and Jack Sneath 45 while there was 34 for Zubayr Hamza but Walden ended 50 runs short on 251.