Saffron Walden CC to become hub for women and girls' cricket

Saffron Walden Cricket Club have announced they are to be an Essex Hub for women's and girls' cricket.

The club can now offer a pathway for all from junior level through to country and beyond and chairman David Barrs said: "We are making a significant commitment to women's and girls' cricket for the 2022 season, from playground to Test arena.

"All junior girls (year three plus) and elite girls will all play league cricket this year and the women's XI will play in the Two Counties Development League.

"We would love anyone keen to enjoy their cricket to give it a go and get in touch."

Saffron Walden have run a Chance To Shine junior programme within most local primary schools for many years and maintained strong links with Cambridgeshire Cricket and Essex Cricket, partnering with Paul Davidge, head coach of Essex Women.

Barr added: "We are grateful for financial support from the town council, who have helped us put this together, and we welcome an Essex Women's T20 tournament on April 10 at the Anglo American Playing Fields.

"I look forward to working alongside Paul to promote the women's and girls' game. We can't wait to enjoy more cricket this summer!"

Anyone interested in playing or trying cricket can email saffronwaldencricketclub@gmail.com, with practice and matches for all levels throughout the summer, as well as extra Girls Holiday Camps.