Local Recall

Saffron Walden duo shine at Masters Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 November 2019

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey

Archant

Two Saffron Walden-based runners took part in the East of England Masters Cross Country Running Championships.

Stef Godfrey and Pete Thompson, The event was held at Keysoe, near Bedford, with Championship medals being awarded in 5 year age bands.

Godfrey was competing in the 50-55 age group and Thompson in the 60-65 category.

The event attracted strong competition from athletes aged 35 and over and from clubs all over the Eastern region.

The races were held over two undulating 3km laps run on a very muddy surface, which included two points on each lap where the course was so flooded the athletes were running through knee-deep water!

But despite the strength-sapping conditions both ran well, with times of 26 minutes 30 seconds and 24:25 respectively good enough to clinch Eastern Championship gold medals.

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

