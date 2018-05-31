Saffron Walden duo shine at Masters Championships

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey Archant

Two Saffron Walden-based runners took part in the East of England Masters Cross Country Running Championships.

Stef Godfrey and Pete Thompson, The event was held at Keysoe, near Bedford, with Championship medals being awarded in 5 year age bands.

Godfrey was competing in the 50-55 age group and Thompson in the 60-65 category.

The event attracted strong competition from athletes aged 35 and over and from clubs all over the Eastern region.

The races were held over two undulating 3km laps run on a very muddy surface, which included two points on each lap where the course was so flooded the athletes were running through knee-deep water!

But despite the strength-sapping conditions both ran well, with times of 26 minutes 30 seconds and 24:25 respectively good enough to clinch Eastern Championship gold medals.