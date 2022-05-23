News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden U13 Girls celebrate 3-0 victory

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:09 PM May 23, 2022
Saffron Walden PSG FC U13 girls

Saffron Walden PSG FC U13 girls - Credit: Saffron Walden PSG FC

Saffron Walden PSG FC Under 13 Girls celebrated a 3-0 victory against Moulton Chapel.

Saffron Walden’s girls team were pitted against the top of the league team on Saturday May 14. 

Moulton managed to hold their own for a while in the first half but still ended the first half down two to nothing to Walden. 

The second half saw more contention on the pitch before Walden scored again, with Coco scoring the team's third goal, making the final score 3-0. 

This performance was followed on Saturday 21 by a double-header win against Somersham Town, taking the SW PSG FC U13 Girls team to second place in the league at the end of the season, just one point behind the league winners. 

Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups. 

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk 

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Obituary: David Curtis. Funeral procession with people lining the route, Saffron Walden, Essex

Obituary

Obituary: On-call firefighter dedicated life to community

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way through heavy rain on the A14 in Suffolk, after Storm Eunice brought damage, dis

Flooding | Video

Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst unveils one of the Blue Plaques in Newport

Heritage | Gallery

4 inspirational women are celebrated in Newport

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
New Saffron Walden Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr James de Vries and Mrs Sheila de Vries, and others

Saffron Walden Town Council

New Mayors and deputies in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon