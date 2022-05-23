Saffron Walden U13 Girls celebrate 3-0 victory

Saffron Walden PSG FC Under 13 Girls celebrated a 3-0 victory against Moulton Chapel.

Saffron Walden’s girls team were pitted against the top of the league team on Saturday May 14.

Moulton managed to hold their own for a while in the first half but still ended the first half down two to nothing to Walden.

The second half saw more contention on the pitch before Walden scored again, with Coco scoring the team's third goal, making the final score 3-0.

This performance was followed on Saturday 21 by a double-header win against Somersham Town, taking the SW PSG FC U13 Girls team to second place in the league at the end of the season, just one point behind the league winners.

Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk