Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Awards evening celebrates young footballers

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:03 AM July 6, 2022
Saffron Walden girls attended an awards ceremony celebrating their football achievements

Saffron Walden girls attended an awards ceremony celebrating their football achievements - Credit: PSG FC

An awards evening was held in Saffron Walden to celebrate the achievements of girls under 16 in football.

Although the football season is over, the girls are still seeing plenty of action with weekday training sessions, tournaments and Saturday 'mash-up' kickabouts.

On Wednesday, June 29, almost 200 girls from reception to U16 descended on the 3G ‘turf’ at SWCHS for the annual Saffron Walden PSG FC Girls’ Awards Evening.

Following mini games and fun on the pitch, trophies were awarded to each player for their participation over the season, with special awards for players' player and managers' player within each of the teams.

U16 manager Paul Player also received a special award for his commitment to the club.

Some of the girls from the U16 team will continue to play competitive football, as from the start of the new season Saffron Walden will have an U18 squad for the first time.

