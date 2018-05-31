Two more aces at Saffron Walden Golf Club!

Matt Cross celebrates his hole in one at the fifth hole at Saffron Walden Archant

Saffron Walden Golf Club saw two more golfers celebrate hole in ones last week to make it seven ace since reopening in mid-May.

Matt Cross claimed his on the signature fifth hole – with Audley End in the backdrop – with an eight iron and Ken Turner got in on the act on the 18th.

Clive Clark, Paul Bell, Simon Hawkins and Jamie Price had all carded aces in the space of four days after the course reopened on May 13, following the coronavirus lockdown.

And Patrick Lavelle joined the honours board on the late May Bank Holiday weekend, two days before his 61st birthday.

The club are holding a Get Into Golf programme for women in July and PGA professional Sarah Smith said: “We have 25 signed up and it’s a seven-week programme learning all the fundamentals of golf1

“We’ve run the programme for seven years now but this year is the most ladies signed up.

“We’re looking forward to delivering it, obviously practising our social distancing skills.”