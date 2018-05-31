Advanced search

Two more aces at Saffron Walden Golf Club!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 July 2020

Matt Cross celebrates his hole in one at the fifth hole at Saffron Walden

Matt Cross celebrates his hole in one at the fifth hole at Saffron Walden

Archant

Saffron Walden Golf Club saw two more golfers celebrate hole in ones last week to make it seven ace since reopening in mid-May.

Matt Cross claimed his on the signature fifth hole – with Audley End in the backdrop – with an eight iron and Ken Turner got in on the act on the 18th.

Clive Clark, Paul Bell, Simon Hawkins and Jamie Price had all carded aces in the space of four days after the course reopened on May 13, following the coronavirus lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

And Patrick Lavelle joined the honours board on the late May Bank Holiday weekend, two days before his 61st birthday.

The club are holding a Get Into Golf programme for women in July and PGA professional Sarah Smith said: “We have 25 signed up and it’s a seven-week programme learning all the fundamentals of golf1

“We’ve run the programme for seven years now but this year is the most ladies signed up.

“We’re looking forward to delivering it, obviously practising our social distancing skills.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Most Read

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Two more aces at Saffron Walden Golf Club!

Matt Cross celebrates his hole in one at the fifth hole at Saffron Walden

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 2

South Africa's Ernie Els celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

North Essex Parking Partnership says some parking fines may be issued by post, after confrontational motorists behave aggressively

Cllr Robert Mitchell, Chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership. Picture: Essex County Council

Saffron Walden Town Council establishes a new crisis fund to support residents

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett