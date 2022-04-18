Wagstaff wins Saffron Walden Golf Club's Dorrett Salver

Saffron Walden Golf Club's ladies launched their competitive season with their Spring Meeting.

After two years of severely limited action due to Covid restrictions, they enjoyed 18 holes of medal play for the Dorrett Salver on a glorious day, followed by nine holes of foursomes.

Jane Wagstaff shot an outstanding nett 71 to win by three shots from Sonja Penney, despite a four-putt on the first hole.

Wagstaff steadied her nerves to finish one under par and was particularly pleased after returning a nett 84 in the previous week's medal competition.

She had previously won the Salver in 2015, while proud mother Jill Wombwell was the winner in 1997 and was on hand to help with the raffle.

The foursomes was won by Sylvia and Suzie Nicholson, who collected 21 points, as Eve Turnbull and Sally Fisher took second on 19.



