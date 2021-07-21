News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Golf Club duo off to Turkey for PGA National Pro-Am Championship final

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM July 21, 2021   
Ball belonging to Victor Perez is marked on the 18th green of the Scottish Open

Tom Wild and Rob McNicholas of Saffron Walden Golf Club are off to Turkey for the final of the PGA National Pro-Am Championship. - Credit: JANE BARLOW/PA

Saffron Walden Golf Club's Tom Wild is heading to Turkey and the final of major tournament after a narrow victory.

He teamed up with the club's professional Rob McNicholas at the PGA National Pro-Am Championship qualifying event at Orsett Golf Club.

They needed a birdie at the 18th hole to do it though, sealing victory with 40 points on countback ahead of Sam Teer and Peter Hewett of Clacton.

The Saffron Walden duo will now take their place in the £25,000 grand final to be played at the Antalya Golf Club in November.

Speaking to the PGA website, three-handicapper Wild said: "It was a key moment on the 18th, Rob holed a tremendous 30-foot putt to tie the lead.

"We didn’t really know the scores at the time, I’d actually had my worst hole of the day at the 18th, I lost my ball off the tee.

“It was all about Rob on the last, before that we’d dovetailed well.

“The prize of a final in Turkey couldn’t be much better, I can’t wait.

"We knew what was up for grabs, and we felt we had a good chance.” 

