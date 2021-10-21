News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Juniors the toast of Saffron Walden Golf Club after double championship success

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM October 21, 2021   
Saffron Walden Golf Club juniors won both League One and League Two in the Cambridgeshire Area Golf Union League.

Saffron Walden Golf Club's juniors have been crowned league champions in two divisions.

They took the top honours in League One and League Two of the Cambridgeshire Area Golf Union league.

In total there were 13 from the club playing in League One against St Neots, Newmarket, Gogs, Nene Park and Cambridge County Club, winning three of them and drawing and losing one each.

Seven of the players who contributed to the League One success also played in League Two, along with Will Harris, Toby Izod and Hamish Andersen.

They went unbeaten with wins in the five matches against Newmarket, St Ives, Gogs, Brampton and Ely.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "It has been lovely to watch every single member of our squad get the chance to represent the club.

"We had both the main and development squad playing in matches this year due to exams and cover, so it was great to deliver squad training to both teams throughout the year. 


"A big thank you to all the parents who have supported, helped and driven your children around to all the matches. Your efforts have been greatly appreciated too."

Logo Icon