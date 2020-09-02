Saffron Walden golfers help Cambridgeshire retain the Rhea Trophy

Cambridgeshire’s seniors squad retained the Rhea Trophy after drawing with Bedfordshire. Archant

There was joy for two Saffron Walden golfers as Cambridgeshire retained the Rhea Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Graham Goodman and Steve Plumb were part of the seniors’ squad who drew with Bedfordshire in the driving rain at Brampton Park Golf Club, a result that means they keep their hands of the silverware.

Cambridgeshire started with Plumb and Kevin Diss claiming a 1-up victory before Terry Ryan and Bob Setchell gained a half.

There was another drawn game, Andrew Petrie and Ian Robinson claiming that half, while the pairings of John Yuill and Steve Trench as well as John Davies and Gareth Jones both lost by just one shot.

But needing to win the county’s last pair of skipper Goodman and debutant Paul Izzard stormed away to win 5&4.

It left an overall score of 6-6 with competition rules saying a tie means the defending champions keep the trophy.