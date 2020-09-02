Advanced search

Saffron Walden golfers help Cambridgeshire retain the Rhea Trophy

PUBLISHED: 09:57 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 02 September 2020

Cambridgeshire’s seniors squad retained the Rhea Trophy after drawing with Bedfordshire.

Cambridgeshire’s seniors squad retained the Rhea Trophy after drawing with Bedfordshire.

Archant

There was joy for two Saffron Walden golfers as Cambridgeshire retained the Rhea Trophy.

Graham Goodman and Steve Plumb were part of the seniors’ squad who drew with Bedfordshire in the driving rain at Brampton Park Golf Club, a result that means they keep their hands of the silverware.

Cambridgeshire started with Plumb and Kevin Diss claiming a 1-up victory before Terry Ryan and Bob Setchell gained a half.

There was another drawn game, Andrew Petrie and Ian Robinson claiming that half, while the pairings of John Yuill and Steve Trench as well as John Davies and Gareth Jones both lost by just one shot.

But needing to win the county’s last pair of skipper Goodman and debutant Paul Izzard stormed away to win 5&4.

It left an overall score of 6-6 with competition rules saying a tie means the defending champions keep the trophy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Premier Inn delays opening Saffron Walden hotel until early 2021

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR.

New supermarket and residential facilities could come to Saffron Walden

The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by Tom Hartley.

Bomb disposal experts from Carver Barracks clear a beach of unexploded devices

Soldiers from 35 Engineer Regiment remove the remains from the controlled explosion at Mappleton Beach. Photographer: CPL REBECCA BROWN © MoD Crown Copyright 2020

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Premier Inn delays opening Saffron Walden hotel until early 2021

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR.

New supermarket and residential facilities could come to Saffron Walden

The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by Tom Hartley.

Bomb disposal experts from Carver Barracks clear a beach of unexploded devices

Soldiers from 35 Engineer Regiment remove the remains from the controlled explosion at Mappleton Beach. Photographer: CPL REBECCA BROWN © MoD Crown Copyright 2020

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Hat-trick hero Lewis Francis sends Saffron Walden Town through in the FA Cup

Lewis Francis (right) scored a hat-trick for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: SWTFC

New supermarket and residential facilities could come to Saffron Walden

The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates.

Saffron Walden golfers help Cambridgeshire retain the Rhea Trophy

Cambridgeshire’s seniors squad retained the Rhea Trophy after drawing with Bedfordshire.

Get your cultural fix at Open Cambridge’s heritage weekend online events

Astrolabe in the Whipple Museum. Picture: Sir Cam /University of Cambridge

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by Tom Hartley.