Saffron Walden golfers pitch in for good causes during centenary year

Saffron Walden Golf Club captains Tony Brown and Dee Roberts, along with charity committee chairman Andrew Fisher (right), present Ethan Linwood's father, Bob, with a cheque for £24,500 Archant

Saffron Walden Golf Club raised a stunning £24,500 for charity during their 100th anniversary season this year.

And that allowed the club's charity fund-raising arm - the Walden Charity Trophy - to pass the milestone £500,000 mark since its inception in 1973.

Donations for 2019 amounted to £24,500, with £16,000 going to REAL - the Ethan Rees Linwood Memorial Fund that was chosen as this year's beneficiary by captains Tony Brown and Dee Roberts.

Schoolboy Ethan Linwood died aged 11 after a car accident near his home on the outskirts of Thaxted in 2012 and the fund aims to offer help and support to children and young people in need between the ages of eight and 16.

In addition, this year also saw 11 different charities and organisations receive funding, with all the money given to provide essential equipment of specific services, so none of it gets lost in administration costs.

This included £2,000 to the junior scholarship fund, set up four years ago to give something back to the club, and £1,000 to Citizens' Advice, Riding for Disabled, Saffron Walden Choral Society, the Uttlesford Food Bank, IPSEA and The Sick Children's Trust.

Another £500 was given to each of Support4Sight, Side by Side Club and Go With OUR Flow, with the last two listed coming under the umbrella of mental health charity Mencap Saffron Walden.

The charity monies were raised through the year by the seniors, women's and men's sections, with the annual Pro Am making a big contribution.

Andrew Fisher, current chairman of the charity committee, said: "We are a small group of people who give their time freely, helped by the generous support of the club itself, its members and especially local businesses.

"I'd like to give my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved."

Fisher, Brown and Roberts presented a cheque for £24,500 to Bob Linwood, Ethan's father, at a recent event.