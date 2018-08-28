Advanced search

Hockey: Saffron Walden’s history boys head to national indoor finals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2019

Saffron Walden's under-16s have reached the National Indoor finals

Archant

Saffron Walden’s under-16 boys will play at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton this weekend.

They qualified for the first time in club history after winning the Eastern Regional tournament by beating Old Loughtonians (6-4), Bury St Edmunds (4-3) and Norwich Dragons (10-1).

And coach Martyn Webb said: “This will be the first time in Saffron Walden’s history that we’ve reached an indoor national final.

“It is great news for the club and a reflection on all those people who put huge amounts of time and resource into developing our juniors and we are hopefully now seeing the benefit.

“The boys are all very excited and thoroughly deserve their place in the finals as they are a very talented side. They’re looking forward to the experience and enjoying the weekend and representing Saffron Walden.”

Squad: Josh Biddlecombe, Alec Bird, Hugo Colclough, Ben Haynes, Ryan Jones, Ollie Lindsell, Aaron McDermott, George Oakes, Archie Reynolds, Connor Webb, Josh Webb.

