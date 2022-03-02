Saffron Walden men avenge earlier loss against Blueharts

Saffron Walden's men returned to action to beat Blueharts 2-0 and avenge a pre-Christmas defeat on Saturday.

They started quickly and created the majority of chances in the first half, eventually making the breakthrough when the ball fell to Grant Ward at a short corner and he fired into the corner.

Only an outstanding save from the Blueharts keeper denied Max Bohannon a second, but Walden continued to create better opportunities and doubled their lead when Alfie Smith's through ball was controlled by Alex Newitt at the top of the D and he fired home.

Blueharts made a strong start to the second half but couldn't break down an organised Walden back four and midfield.

And Walden could have had a third when Stan Howard saw a shot stopped on the line by the body of a Blueharts defender, but Spencer Hill could not convert the penalty stroke.

Walden welcome Chelmsford this weekend, looking to set the record straight after losing their earlier meeting this season.

The fours continued their recovery with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Old Southendian thirds.

Oscar Aldred returned from a near 20-year break to open the scoring from the spot, at the second time of asking, as his effort trickled in.

And Jack Howard added a fine second before half-time, with Southendian halving the deficit at a short corner.

The fifths had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Braintree, while the sixths had to settle for a 2-1 draw with their Upminster rivals.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half, but Andre Pienaar levelled after the restart thanks to a light touch in front of goal.

Ross Slater fired home a blistering shot from the edge of the D at a short corner, only to concede in the final moments as Upminster netted a scrappy equaliser.

The under-14 boys lost 2-1 at Buckingham in their National Tier 2 Cup quarter-final, having beaten Cambridge City and Norwich Dragons in earlier round.

Walden were the better side throughout at Stowe School, but saw the hosts net a fine breakaway goal and add a second from a short corner.

Jack Howard managed a reply in the second half, as Ben Inglis, Thomas Neylon, Freddie Lawton and Elkanah Wilson shone in defence, but Walden could not force a leveller.