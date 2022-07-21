'Infectious spirit' at Saffron Walden Hockey Club

Gisella Gale has been a member at Saffron Walden Hockey Club for 50 years - Credit: Jamie Pluck

Saffron Walden Hockey Club enjoyed a mixed invitation tournament at the weekend ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The club boasts 12 Saturday sides and a Sunday junior section now in excess of 350 juniors, making it one of the biggest in the region.

Saffron Walden also has an internal social summer league with 10 teams and prides itself on an 'infectious spirit and love for the game'.

This was evident at the annual dinner and dance, which packed out Bury Lodge in Stansted, and also in individuals such as Gisella Gale, who has been a member since 1972.

A spokesperson said: "Hockey truly is a game for life and the generations. You will see fathers playing with sons and daughters and members of all ages enjoying amateur sport at its very best.

"Children, grandchildren and in some case great-grandchildren of founder members and former players are all involved, enjoying what the club has to offer."