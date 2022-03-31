News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden set sights on another Premier campaign

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM March 31, 2022
Taegan Chapman-Ko in action for Saffron Walden

Taegan Chapman-Ko in action for Saffron Walden - Credit: Jamie Pluck

Saffron Walden Hockey Club are all set for their seventh successive season of Premier Division hockey at Joyce Frankland Academy next term.

After a sluggish start to the 2021-22 campaign, due to injuries and the introduction of some young players, they made huge improvements as the newcomers got used to playing at a higher level against high quality opponents.

Their second astro is up and running, which will make the busy club even busier next season.

In addition, the clubhouse redesign is well on its way, which will only add to the hospitality already offered to visiting teams.

The clubmark-accredited club delivers hockey for all standards on a regular basis and plans to be a major force in regional hockey for many years to come.

The club has also announced a three-year kit sponsorship deal for the men's first team with estate agents and auctioneers Cheffins.

A statement said: "The committee would like to extend a very warm welcome to Cheffins and thank them for their support."

