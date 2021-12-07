Walking football has launched in Saffron Walden and organisers are looking for more people to join in.

At the first session on Sunday (December 5), eight participants braved the wind and rain to take part at Saffron Walden County High School.

Walking football is a slower paced version of the beautiful game and is open to everyone - including female players. It is a no-contact, no running sport.

Walking football's rules are no running and non-contact - Credit: SWCFC

The inaugural walking football session at Saffron Walden - Credit: SWCFC

The sessions are free of charge thanks to support from sponsors Croucher Needham.

The group will meet every Sunday morning from 9am to 10am and organisers would like to have as many participants as possible.

The Walking Football Association has said there are many health benefits, including improving fitness, strength, core stability and possibly losing some weight.

For more information or to join Saffron Walden Community Football Club's walking football group, email matt.clare@swcfc.club