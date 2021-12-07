News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Walking Football launches in Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM December 7, 2021
Group of men standing in a goal, but the walking football sessions are also open to women

Saffron Walden Community FC have launched walking football - Credit: SWCFC

Walking football has launched in Saffron Walden and organisers are looking for more people to join in.

At the first session on Sunday (December 5), eight participants braved the wind and rain to take part at Saffron Walden County High School.

Walking football is a slower paced version of the beautiful game and is open to everyone - including female players. It is a no-contact, no running sport.

Group talking part in walking football session, Saffron Walden, Essex

Walking football's rules are no running and non-contact - Credit: SWCFC

Group playing walking football, Saffron Walden, Essex

The inaugural walking football session at Saffron Walden - Credit: SWCFC

The sessions are free of charge thanks to support from sponsors Croucher Needham.

The group will meet every Sunday morning from 9am to 10am and organisers would like to have as many participants as possible.

The Walking Football Association has said there are many health benefits, including improving fitness, strength, core stability and possibly losing some weight.

For more information or to join Saffron Walden Community Football Club's walking football group, email matt.clare@swcfc.club

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping
  2. 2 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Family tribute to much-loved mum and grandma who died during Thaxted fire
  1. 4 Essex report into Covid deaths and residents with learning disabilities
  2. 5 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
  3. 6 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  4. 7 District council: Free car parking between Christmas and January 3
  5. 8 Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
  6. 9 Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market
  7. 10 Stansted's Mountfitchet House has 'bush tucker trials'
Football
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A blue tray with Covid vaccine, and other medical equipment to deliver the vaccination

Coronavirus

More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A house fire in Thaxted, Essex resulted in the death of an elderly woman

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Uttlesford District Council offices in Saffron Walden, Essex; Insets: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Petrina Lees

Uttlesford District Council

'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Left: Portrait of Cllr John Lodge (Saffron Walden Shire); Right: Portrait of Cllr Petrina Lees (Elsenham and Henham)

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford leader John Lodge to step down in new district reshuffle

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon