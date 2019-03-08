Advanced search

Golf: Saffron Walden members enjoy centenary tea competition

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 August 2019

Mary Toll celebrates winning the Centenary Trophy competition at Saffron Walden (pic Simon Hawkins/Reeve Photogrraphy)

Mary Toll celebrates winning the Centenary Trophy competition at Saffron Walden (pic Simon Hawkins/Reeve Photogrraphy)

©reevephotography.co.u

Saffron Walden Golf Club's ladies celebrated their centenary in style with an Edwardian tea party and trophy competition.

Past captains at Saffron Walden Golf Club face the camera at a special centenary event (pic Simon Hawkins/Reeve Photography)Past captains at Saffron Walden Golf Club face the camera at a special centenary event (pic Simon Hawkins/Reeve Photography)

More than 120 ladies were present, including 26 past captains, and reflected the joyous history of the club.

Greta Collins, who joined the club 80 years ago and was ladies vice-captain in 1973 and is now vice-president, was also in attendance.

Mary Toll came out on top in the stableford competition with 40 points and was five clear of Justine Voss, with the pair also taking division prizes along with Ginny Eley.

