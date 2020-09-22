Sport returning with a bang across Saffron Walden to the delight of all involved

Swan Netball Club finally returned to full training with sessions at Lord Butler Leisure Centre. Archant

There have been double celebrations for Swan Netball as not only has full training returned after the lockdown but head coach Julia Kay has taken up a post with Superleague outfit Saracens Mavericks.

Kay will be working with the Mavericks’ academy to develop players for the U19 team and she hopes that the experience will in turn help improve the Saffron Walden-based club itself.

She said: “I am excited for the future of our club with our ever-growing squads at all levels and our talented team of coaches. We have proved that not even a pandemic will hold us back.

“We have kept our players engaged and healthy throughout these tough times but it is great to be back playing netball again.”

Training at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre and the Herts & Essex Sports Centre in Bishop’s Stortford is now in full swing after stringent assessments with around 200 back to play friendly matches under the modified rules.

The club have also expanded its coaching team to 27 Coaches to help run the training for ages from seven to adult.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club have done something unique and impressive – with success for three of their junior sides in the Essex competitions.

The U16s won the Matchplay final, beating Springfield by six wickets to lift the Trevor Bailey trophy but the U19s had to settle for second place after a 60-run loss to Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

They U16s had reached the final by beating Frenford while the U19s enjoyed a convincing success over Wickford in the last four

And despite a very young U12 side losing out to Shenfield in the semi-final, it shows the future is very bright for the club.

Castle Hill Tennis Club held the final of the Philippa Francis Plate with Ian Smith playing Keith Nuttall on the top grass court.

The first set was hotly contested with Smith taking the tie-break 7-2 but he dominated the second set to take the win 7-6 6-1.

For more information about the club go to www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk

Saffron Striders have enjoyed actual races in the last few weeks.

Some took on the Duxford Dash on the runway at the museum with skipper Alan Jones was the first home in the 10K event.

Former Striders champion Tony Bacon meanwhile was 10th in the 5K race with David Martin and Tim McMahon also finishing in impressive times.