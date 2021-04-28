News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden PSG girls enjoy a welcome return to action

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM April 28, 2021   
Saffron Walden PSG U16 girls

Saffron Walden PSG U16 girls got to play at Catons Lane on their return to action. - Credit: SWPSG FC

Saffron Walden PSG girls are not only getting back into their groove after lockdown but one of their teams was given a special treat.

The U16s were granted the honour of playing at Catons Lane, home of Saffron Walden Town, for their first game back and they rose to the occasion too, beating March Town United Youth 4-1.

PSG dominated the first quarter with Connie Webb's superb free kick into the top corner providing the breakthrough.

Webb scored the second too, direct from a corner, but the lead was halved as PSG took their foot off the gas.

Megan Carter made a good save to keep PSG ahead and they restored the two-goal lead by half-time, Emily Berglund breaking clear.

Th second half was one-way traffic and after Amelia Hartley and both Hollie and Heidi Buckley went close, Berglund finished things off with her second.

Saffron Walden PSG FC U10 Girls Blues squad

The Saffron Walden PSG U10 Girls Blues squad. - Credit: SWPSG FC

The U10s took on Bottisham at Herbert's Farm and there were plenty of good performances for the likes of Holly, Emily and Franzi, as well as new player Grace.

Sophie and Lilac were calm in defence too and Violet, Naama and Claudia, as well as a second debutant in the shape of Ava, all carried that on in the second half.

Sophie scored her first goal for the team.

