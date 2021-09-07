Saffron Walden PSG get themselves back into the swing of tournament football
- Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG FC
Several Saffron Walden PSG teams got straight back into the serious business of competitive football at Cambourne Town’s summer tournament.
The U12 Blues went closest, losing in the final, while the U12 Blacks were beaten on penalties by the eventual winner.
The U15 Blue and Black teams both progressed to the semi-finals as did the two U9 teams.
The U11 Blues had travelled with eight players but battled through seven matches, gaining valuable match practice in the process.
Their confidence grew as the tournament went on and the scores got closer and closer.
Goals were scored by Holly, Sophie and Claudia, with Violet and Grace working tirelessly in midfield.
Ava, Franzi and Claudia took turns in goal and made some important saves, while Sophie, Lilac and Ava defended confidently and tackled well.
Most Read
- 1 Stansted man jailed for sexual offences
- 2 West Essex villages fear becoming 'trapped' by road closures
- 3 Property auction: disused water tower listed for sale
- 4 Skate ramp revamp will reduce anti-social behaviour, councillor says
- 5 Sweet success in Tokyo for Laura Sugar
- 6 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- 7 Victorian Horses and riders wow at Audley End event
- 8 Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees
- 9 Newport: 89 eco-homes given the go-ahead by council
- 10 Rag’n’Bone Man and Jack Savoretti set for The Cambridge Club Festival extravaganza
Many of the U8 girls were playing in their first competitive games, playing six matches.
Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.
For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk