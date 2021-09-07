Saffron Walden PSG get themselves back into the swing of tournament football

Published: 2:11 PM September 7, 2021

Saffron Walden PSG FC U11 Blues were one of a number of the club's teams in action at the Cambourne Town tournament. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG FC

Several Saffron Walden PSG teams got straight back into the serious business of competitive football at Cambourne Town’s summer tournament.

The U12 Blues went closest, losing in the final, while the U12 Blacks were beaten on penalties by the eventual winner.

The U15 Blue and Black teams both progressed to the semi-finals as did the two U9 teams.

The U11 Blues had travelled with eight players but battled through seven matches, gaining valuable match practice in the process.

Their confidence grew as the tournament went on and the scores got closer and closer.

Goals were scored by Holly, Sophie and Claudia, with Violet and Grace working tirelessly in midfield.

Ava, Franzi and Claudia took turns in goal and made some important saves, while Sophie, Lilac and Ava defended confidently and tackled well.

Many of the U8 girls were playing in their first competitive games, playing six matches.

Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are l​​ooking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk