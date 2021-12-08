News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden PSG Girls continue good form

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:50 PM December 8, 2021
Saffron Walden PSG U12 Girls Blacks

Saffron Walden PSG U12 Girls Blacks. - Credit: Sharon Heinrich

Saffron Walden PSG U12 Girls Blacks continued their good form at the top of the table as they beat St Ives 5-2 at home on Saturday.

The game was played in typical December conditions, with biting cold winds and heavy rain providing the backdrop for an exciting game.

St Ives started brightly, forcing saves from goalkeepers Lucie and Catriona, who supported by the solid, reliable and ever-impressive defence of Jess, Isla W, Isla C, Ava and Joanna.

Saffron Walden grew into the game, with darting runs out wide from Anabel and Bella causing real problems for their opponents, opening space for the deadly strike partnership of Mimi and Amelia to secure a comfortable victory.

Up next for PSG are Chesterton Eagles in a clash between the top two in the league on December 18.

Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups aged between four and 16. Email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk for more information.

Women's Football
Saffron Walden News

