Saffron Walden PSG girls lift trophy at the home of Charlton Athletic

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:48 PM June 1, 2021   
Saffron Walden PSG FC U9 girls

Saffron Walden PSG FC U9 girls show off the trophy won at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG

Saffron Walden PSG U9 girls had a day to remember when they played at The Valley - home of Charlton Athletic Football Club.

They were involved in the Play on the Pitch tournament at the famous home of the League One Addicks.

They went through the event with a 100 per cent record and scoring 23 goals, with the day also including a tour of the home and away changing rooms and manager's office, as well as entrance onto the pitch via the tunnel

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Well done to the players, coaches, and everyone else involved with this amazing group of girls."

The club are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged between four and 16, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

Saffron Walden News

