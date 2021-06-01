Saffron Walden PSG girls lift trophy at the home of Charlton Athletic
- Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG
Saffron Walden PSG U9 girls had a day to remember when they played at The Valley - home of Charlton Athletic Football Club.
They were involved in the Play on the Pitch tournament at the famous home of the League One Addicks.
They went through the event with a 100 per cent record and scoring 23 goals, with the day also including a tour of the home and away changing rooms and manager's office, as well as entrance onto the pitch via the tunnel
A spokeswoman for the club said: "Well done to the players, coaches, and everyone else involved with this amazing group of girls."
The club are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.
For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged between four and 16, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Essex Covid-19 update as Spring Bank Holiday weekend begins
- 2 Walden Curate appointed to Black Notley, Great Notley and Rayne
- 3 Uttlesford reacts to London Stansted Airport appeal ruling
- 4 Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single
- 5 Practice nurse Bernie retires after 30 years of service
- 6 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
- 7 Covid-19 jab success continues in North Uttlesford
- 8 Vandal on the loos? Report damage to council, say leaders
- 9 Council faces hefty legal bill after losing bid to stop Stansted expansion
- 10 Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook