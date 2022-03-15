News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden PSG girls put up a fight in semi-final loss

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM March 15, 2022
Saffron Walden PSG under-15 girls face the camera

Saffron Walden PSG under-15 girls face the camera - Credit: SWPSG

Saffron Walden PSG under-15 girls Blacks put up a fight in their League Cup semi-final with leaders Coton.

Lois and Tara applied early pressure and the lively Keira produced a cool finish at a corner to open the scoring.

Isla looked a threat in the PSG midfield, but Coton levelled with a well-taken goal after a ball over the top.

Daisy won the ball on the left for PSG and found Isla, who sent Lois away to score at the second attempt to restore their lead.

An excellent run and cross by Mae almost led to a third goal before half-time, but PSG held onto their lead until the hour mark, as Sophie, Immy, Amelia and Grace worked hard.

After drawing level with a well-taken volley, Coton quickly went 4-2 up as keeper Elea was left stranded.

And despite several good chances, PSG conceded again late on as a deflected shot found the net and Coton extended their long unbeaten run.


