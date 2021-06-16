News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden PSG singing the Blues after finishing season with win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:45 AM June 16, 2021   
The Saffron Walden PSG U14 Blues after completing their season with a 2-0 win at Manea. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG FC

Saffron Walden PSG U14s Blues finished their season off with victory at Manea - cementing third place in the league for a successive season.

It has been a good year for the Debden Road-based club, with a fantastic team ethic contributing greatly.

This 2-0 win was in contrast to the one-sided encounter back in which PSG dominated.

Manea forced Walden to work hard throughout but the visitors were finally able to get the breakthrough when Grace Livesey made and finished off a good goal.

Amelia Lewin made it two after her initial free-kick, awarded for a foul on Ali Tobitt, came back to her off the Manea wall, looping it up and over the wall and keeper.

It was their third clean sheet in a row while they finished the year with 14 wins from their 22 games.

Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

Football
