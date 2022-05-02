Double-header delight for Saffron Walden PSG U15 Blues

Saffron Walden PSG U15 Blues earned two good wins in their double-header with Swavesey Spartans.

Selina did a good job of marking Swavesey's dangerous attacking players in the first match, as captain Amelie ran the defensive line.

Amelia and Millie moved into midfield as Grace created lots of chances and get a well-deserved goal with an assist from Amelia to seal a 1-0 win.

Emma opened the scoring in the second match, with another assist from Amelia, and Grace made it 2-0 at half-time.

Evie came out of goal to play in midfield, with Selina taking the gloves, and good pressing and passing created lots of chances.

Millie had a shot deflected behind, with Tessa, Evie, Millie and Grace combining from the corner for Emma to net her second goal.

Evie completed a 4-0 win with a well deserved goal to cap a good day for PSG, who are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

Free taster sessions are available for new and experienced players aged four to 16. Email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.