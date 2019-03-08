Saffron Walden quartet jump for joy after GB gold

Saffron Walden & District Riding Club members Sarah Hamlett, Suzannah Engelmann, Carrie-Anne Adams and Sophie Reason celebrate winning gold for Great Britain at the World Club Tournament in France Archant

Four members of Saffron Walden & District Riding Club won gold for Great Britain at the World Club Tournament in France.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the current national showjumping champions, Sarah Hamlett, Sophie Reason, Carrie-Anne Adams and Suzanah Engelmann were selected by British Riding Clubs and competed in three rounds over two days.

After all four went clear in round one, they added three more clears in round two with just one time penalty to take the lead ahead of Italy.

You may also want to watch:

But the Italians had three clears in the final round, as Hamlett and Adams took faults in worsening weather.

A storm led to the event being temporarily halted, with Britain needing a clear round from their final rider to claim victory.

And after a tense 30-minute delay, Engelmann delivered a clear round to clinch gold and said: "It was such an amazing experience for four regular riding club riders to get to compete internationally.

"To win and have a full podium medal ceremony including the national anthem was incredible and a very proud moment.