Saffron Walden & District Riding Club jump to national double

Sarah Hamlett, Suzannah Engelmann and Georgie Bray celebrate Archant

Saffron Walden & District Riding Club won two titles at the inaugural British Riding Clubs’ HorseQuest Arena Eventing National Championships.

Martha Millar, Amelia Speechley and Charlie Webb celebrate Martha Millar, Amelia Speechley and Charlie Webb celebrate

Having qualified at area level five weeks earlier, competitors had to ride over a course of show jumps and cross-country fences, before a final show jump set higher than the rest of the course.

The club’s junior team had just three riders in the 80cm class, with all having to score, and Martha Millar and Finn jumped a clear round just over the allowed time.

Amelia Speechley went quicker on Angel but knocked down the final fence, before Charlie Webb and Frankie went clear just inside the time for an overall winning score of 9.2.

Webb and Millar were third and fourth in the individual, with Webb runner-up in the 90cm class after a well-timed clear on Humbug.

The seniors followed in two classes, with Zoe De’ath riding Anna to a clear round for third in the 80cm individual standings as the team finished fourth.

The 90cm team also had just three riders and Georgia Bray on Gilbert, Sarah Hamlett on Banta and Suzannah Engelmann on Rocky all knocked down the final fence in differing times to finish with a team score of 21.6, which left them 4.8 penalties ahead of the runners-up.

A club spokesperson said: “It was an amazing achievement for the juniors, all of whom were at their first National Championships and aged between 11 and 13.

“Normally a team consists of four riders with the worst score being discarded so for both teams to win with only three riders makes their victories even more impressive.”