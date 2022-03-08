Saffron Walden see off South Woodham Ferrers as leaders loom

Saffron Walden claim a line-out on their way to victory over South Woodham Ferrers. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN RUGBY

Saffron Walden ran out 26-5 winners over South Woodham Ferrers in their latest London Two North East outing on Saturday.

A week of rain led to muddy conditions, not helped by a constant drizzle throughout the 80 minutes.

But the two sides combined to produce a decent game in front of a good-sized crowd after a well-supported VP's lunch.

The visitors were first on the scoreboard with a well-worked try in the corner after 20 minutes.

But Walden's pack began to dominate scrums and the home side had most of the possession in the lead up to half time.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men after losing a forward each to red cards, for a dangerous tackle and retaliation.

And Walden worked the ball deep into the visitors 22 with a series of drives to camp on the line, before scrum-half Paul Marshall dived over from a ruck and Mark Kimberley converted to put them 7-5 up at the break.

South Woodham were forced into a mistake after the restart and Walden produced a strong push at a close-range scrum for number eight Tom Pryke to control the ball at the back.

As they edged towards the line, the visiting scrum-half dived in illegally and the referee awarded a penalty try to make it 14-5.

Walden were now dominating play and creating more chances, with a third try coming after a break by flanker George Menhinick, supported by prop Nik Baker.

A deft pass put Marshall under the posts for his second try and a 21-5 lead with a quarter of the game still to go.

All three Walden replacements made an impact, with winger Monty Garrett popping up all over the field.

And a perfectly weighted kick by Kimberley for a 50-22 gave Walden a lineout 10 metres from the line, with Baker breaking through after several phases to score a bonus-point try from the last play of the game.

The man of the match award was shared between five players in Baker, for his efforts in the pack, Garrett, Menhinick, centre Adam Smith and Marshall.

Walden visit table-topping Woodford for their next test on Saturday, while the club's under-15s host Newmarket in their first floodlit match at Henham on Friday (7.30pm).

Walden visit table-topping Woodford for their next test on Saturday, while the club's under-15s host Newmarket in their first floodlit match at Henham on Friday (7.30pm).








