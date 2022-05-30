Saffron Walden Rugby Club get a new coach for women's rugby team

Saffron Walden Rugby Club are welcoming a new Ladies coach, Marica Likulawedua.

Born in Fiji, Marica, known as Mar, represented Fiji for 16 years on athletics and then taking up volley ball and rugby.

The level two coach has a considerable level of experience coaching men and women, so much so that her contribution to sport has been recognised with an award.

Mar is now looking to create a women's team for the club.

Club President, Kevin Moll, said: “Mar’s enthusiasm is infectious. I have no doubt she will succeed in getting a team representing our rugby club.

“We see our club as being a community club for Uttlesford, providing rugby from U6 to Adult.

“But until now we have not offered rugby to girls or ladies after the age of 11.”

If you would be interested in starting off playing touch rugby, playing a team sport, getting fitter, and having fun, contact Mar at markos_1999@yahoo.co.uk