Saffron Walden five help Cambs to success against Suffolk

Five Saffron Walden players represented Cambridgeshire in their 48-34 win over Suffolk at Bury St Edmunds.

Prop James Bovaird, second row Archie Weeks, scrum-half Paul Marshall, centre Kevin Lock and flanker Oisin Evans acquitted themselves well and will now hope to play against Norfolk.

Meanwhile, Saffron Walden ended their campaign with a friendly against Harlow, which was played in great spirit.

Some 40-plus players helped out both teams in a great end-of-season occasion, supported by friends and family.

And although Walden came out on top, the result was an irrelevance, and awards were subsequently handed out to newcomer of the year Kevin Lock, breakthrough player of the year Morgan Cook, players' player of the year Charlie Potter and player of the year Bovaird.

Walden are always looking for new players to play in London Two North East or for the Saxons in Eastern Counties Two West. Email info@swrfc.co.uk or graham.marshall2@ntlworld.com for more details.