New season ready to go for Saffron Walden Rugby Club

Saffron Walden will have new surroundings as their first team gets set to begin the 2022-2023 season.

The side will travel to Cambridge to face Cantabs on Saturday in a new look London Division One Eastern Counties, part of the RFU's restructure of the grassroot leagues.

Like many clubs Walden's pre-season has been severely disrupted by the hot dry weather and all three warm-up games had to be called off owing the hardness of the ground.

However, the recent rain has meant the start of the season will go ahead as planned and Walden have trained hard over the summer.

They have welcomed some new players to the squad, most notably Brad Baker who has returned home after a spell in National League Rugby.

Walden will also be welcoming Preston Hamlette who is due to touch down from the USA this week to bolster the pack.

More new faces are expected too with others returning after a break.

Their first home game of the season comes one week later on September 10 when they welcome Thurston to the Tiny Curtis Ground for a 3pm kick-off with all support welcome.

The same day will see Walden's second team, the Saxons, play their first game of the year away to Haverhill.

The team will once again be made up with a mixture of young and experienced players.