Saffron Walden edge past West Norfolk rivals

Saffron Walden edged past Kings Lynn-based West Norfolk 22-19 in fine spring sunshine on Saturday.

Walden, having the breeze in their favour, had the best of the opening exchanges and were first on the scoreboard after the visitors gave a penalty away for hands in the ruck 20 metres out in front of the posts.

But West Norfolk scored the first try of the game as they worked the ball up into Walden's 22, then several phases later found a gap in the middle of the defence to go over for a converted try.

Walden hit back with a couple of strong runs by the forwards and the pressure told as West Norfolk gave away a couple of penalties enabling the ball to be worked deep into the opponents 22.

From a line-out Walden looked to go down the wing but as they got the ball over the line they unfortunately knocked it on.

They soon regained the ball and scrum-half Paul Marshall bamboozled the defence, evading a couple of tackles before finding flanker George Menhinick on the right to use his pace and go over in the corner for an 8-7 lead.

West Norfolk scored their second try five minutes later as they found an overlap and raced down the right when Walden failed to regroup from a clearance kick to go 12-8 up.

With time running out in the first half, with both sides reduced to 14 due to a yellow card for each, Walden took a quick penalty and Marshall picked up from the base of a ruck and sped over from close range.

Fly-half Mark Willingale added the conversion to put Walden 15-12 ahead at the break.

The second half was a much more cagey affair, as Walden had the better of the first 10 minutes but failed to take a couple of opportunities to extend their lead.

Midway through the half West Norfolk had a numerical advantage when a Walden player was binned for a high tackle and they used this to good effect to camp on the home side's try line.

Walden thought they had managed to repel the attacks as the visitors knocked on but with a player down the scrum was pushed back and the visiting scrum-half picked the ball up from the feet of Walden's number eight and dived over.

Although understandably frustrated by this Walden did not let their heads go down and soon had the ball back in their opponent's half.

Walden were awarded a five-metre scrum as the visitors kicked the ball dead and with the pack now up to full strength and working well, Marshall picked the ball up from the base and raced over to score and make it 22-19 with 15 minutes left.

West Norfolk had an opportunity to level with a penalty three minutes from time, but opted to go for the win, kicking to the corner.

Walden chose not to contest the lineout and prevented a driving maul being set up, before West Norfolk conceded a penalty for not sealing the ball off at a ruck.

Willingale was named man of the match for Walden, who visit Southwold for their last league game of the season.