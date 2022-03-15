Shortstaffed Saffron Walden earn Woodford's thanks

Saffron Walden showed the true spirit of rugby by fulfilling their fixture at London Two North East leaders Woodford on Saturday.

With approximately half of the regular first-team squad out due to injuries and Covid it would have been tempting to concede the game.

But 15 players rallied round to go down to Woodford, with several players stepping up from the second team and probably the oldest second row ever in Gordon Leonard and Simon Pailegutu put out for a first-team game.

Walden's efforts were really appreciated by 57-0 winners Woodford, who had seen their previous two home fixtures cancelled when opposition did not travel.

This was all the more evident as they had a well supported and successful Ladies Lunch to mark the occasion.

Although the scoreline went against Walden it was great to see the fantastic effort put in by every single one of the 15, young and old alike.

A spokesperson said: "Both teams played in the right spirit and rugby was the winner.

"It was great to see the team after the game all showing that they just enjoyed the whole experience. Strangely it was one of those 'I was there' moments that will stick in the memories of everyone that played and went down to support the guys."

Walden's player of the match award was shared between three players, number eight Will Walker, centre Morgan Cook and Marc Walker, who made his debut at the tender age of 43!

After a much-needed week of rest, Walden are set to entertain West Norfolk on March 26 (3pm).

Saffron Walden RFC is always on the look out for new players to play either in the first team or for the second string Saxons in Eastern Counties Two West.

If you are interested in joining a friendly club contact either info@swrfc.co.uk or graham.marshall2@ntlworld.com.

Saffron Walden RFC is also running women’s touch rugby this summer and if this is something you would be interested in getting involved in contact Mar on marcos_1999@yahoo.co.uk.