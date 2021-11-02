Toner on target as Saffron Walden Town beat Ilford

Michael Toner of Saffron Walden Town scores the only goal in the Essex Senior League win at Ilford. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Saffron Walden Town kept pace with the top of the table after a narrow and hard-fought win away to Ilford.

Saffron Walden Town celebrate Michael Toner's goal in the 1-0 win at Ilford. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Michael Toner's goal in the 30th minute was enough to win it and puts them fourth.

Michael Toner celebrates after scoring the winner in Saffron Walden Town's game at Ilford. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club had their annual Halloween training session on Saturday, with all the usual fun and games.

A spokesman said: "The event was well supported and loads of the kids transformed themselves into rugby ghouls and monster-like creatures with costumes, accessories and face-paint.

"The boys and girls had great fun playing rugby-based games for over an hour before enjoying a bag of Halloween treats provided by the club."

The Joyce Frankland School-based club in Newport cater for players from reception to Year 6 and any new players are more than welcome.

Go to www.wendenrugby.com or email info@wendenrugby.com for more information.

There was just one win in each of the men's and ladies' sections at Saffron Walden Hockey Club, although there were plenty of close-run games.

For the men it was the sevenths who won, beating Old Loughtonians 3-2, while for the ladies the seconds recorded a fine 4-0 win

The men's fourths meanwhile lost 1-0 to Havering despite dominated the entire game while the firsts were beaten by the odd goal in seven at league leaders Norwich.

Alex Newitt equalised for Walden to send the sides into the break at 1-1 and Spencer Hill levelled after half-time with a penalty stroke.

Walden's third equaliser came on the counter and was converted by Tom Crump but Norwich claimed the victory with five minutes to go.