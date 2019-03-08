Advanced search

Local Recall

Cricket: Saffron Walden suffer last-ball defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:17 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:17 05 September 2019

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

Archant

Saffron Walden suffered a last-ball loss to Horsford in the East Anglian Premier League last weekend.

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

After choosing to bat first, they saw opener Regis Chakabva score a patient 88 and Nikhil Gorantla add 55.

Harry Gallian added an unbeaten 37 as Walden closed on 260-8.

You may also want to watch:

Horsford lost an early wicket in reply, but the visitors built steadily after that to frustrate the Walden bowlers.

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

Having reached 200 in the 42nd over, the game hung in the balance and the target was reduced down to 10 from the last over.

Captain Ben Harris took a wicket with the first ball, but then conceded a single and a six to leave Horsford needing three runs from three balls.

And they secured a three-wicket win in a tense finale to leave Walden down in ninth place ahead of a trip to title hopes Swardeson, who lie 26 points behind leaders Frinton, for their penultimate match this weekend.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Cricket: Saffron Walden suffer last-ball defeat

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

“People have been really worried” – Wendens Ambo locals react to terrorism arrest

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits causing death of Dunmow grandfather in collision

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Can region afford for Stansted expansion plans to be stalled as Brexit approaches?

The East of England's chambers of commerce are calling for an end to delays in approving Stansted's expansion plans Picture: TONY PICK

New Pets at Home store set to open in Saffron Walden

Pets at Home is opening a store in Saffron Walden. PICTURE: Jonathan Pow.
Drive 24