Cricket: Saffron Walden suffer last-ball defeat

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden suffered a last-ball loss to Horsford in the East Anglian Premier League last weekend.

After choosing to bat first, they saw opener Regis Chakabva score a patient 88 and Nikhil Gorantla add 55.

Harry Gallian added an unbeaten 37 as Walden closed on 260-8.

Horsford lost an early wicket in reply, but the visitors built steadily after that to frustrate the Walden bowlers.

Having reached 200 in the 42nd over, the game hung in the balance and the target was reduced down to 10 from the last over.

Captain Ben Harris took a wicket with the first ball, but then conceded a single and a six to leave Horsford needing three runs from three balls.

And they secured a three-wicket win in a tense finale to leave Walden down in ninth place ahead of a trip to title hopes Swardeson, who lie 26 points behind leaders Frinton, for their penultimate match this weekend.