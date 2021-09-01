First defeat for Saffron Walden Town drops them off the top spot
- Credit: DOMINIC DAVEY
Saffron Walden Town missed out on solidifying their lead at the top of the Essex Senior League after a home defeat to Stanway Rovers.
The 2-1 loss drops the Bloods down to second behind Walthamstow, who maintained their 100 per cent record with a 2-0 success at Cockfosters, and level on points with their opponents from Tuesday night's game at Catons Lane.
James Crissell put the visitors in front and they could have had more before changes for the hosts changed the flow.
One of the subs, Charlie Smith, set-up the equaliser for Oliver Emsden and Walden looked like they would go on and win the contest until a late sucker punch in the final minutes from Joel Older.
Assistant manager Adam Fisher felt they more than deserved something from the game.
Speaking on Twitter he said: "It was a second-half full of desire and quality but a bit of naivety and game management cost us a fair point.
"The superb support of 325 really helped."
Saturday's game had seen them beat West Essex 4-1 with a double from Will McClelland and one each for Alfie Hilton and Gavin Cockman.