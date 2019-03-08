Bowls: Saffron Walden Town crowned champions

Saffron Walden Town A have been crowned North West Essex Bowling Association champions.

After a closely fought game against an exceptionally strong Silver End side packed with top Essex players at Quendon Bowls Club, Town ran out 52-48 winners.

Delighted captain Roland Saich said: "This was a brilliant win with all three Saffron Walden rinks bowling well."

Club president Rhidian Morgan added: "Congratulations to all the players on a well-deserved victory and thank you to all the club members who travelled to support the team.

"It was an excellent way to round off another very successful year for the club."