Bowls: Saffron Walden Town crowned champions

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 September 2019

Saffron Walden Town's Roland Saich receives the trophy from league secretary Doug Stephenson (left) and president David Atterbury (right)

Saffron Walden Town's Roland Saich receives the trophy from league secretary Doug Stephenson (left) and president David Atterbury (right)

Saffron Walden Town A have been crowned North West Essex Bowling Association champions.

After a closely fought game against an exceptionally strong Silver End side packed with top Essex players at Quendon Bowls Club, Town ran out 52-48 winners.

Delighted captain Roland Saich said: "This was a brilliant win with all three Saffron Walden rinks bowling well."

Club president Rhidian Morgan added: "Congratulations to all the players on a well-deserved victory and thank you to all the club members who travelled to support the team.

"It was an excellent way to round off another very successful year for the club."

