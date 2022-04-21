Saffron Walden Town look to secure promotion play-off

Saffron Walden Town complete their Essex Senior League season with a home game against Hoddesdon Town on Saturday.

And the Bloods go into the fixture at Catons Lane with a two-point cushion over promotion rivals Redbridge, who suffered a late blow on Good Friday.

Motormen took a fourth-minute lead against Little Oakley thanks to Michael Pindy but conceded a penalty in the last minute of normal time, which Harry Mann stepped up to convert and earn a 1-1 draw.

The point gained put the east London club into second place behind champions Walthamstow, but only for 24 hours when Jason Maher's men regained the spot following their 2-0 win over Sawbridgeworth on Saturday.

Kris Oti opened the scoring late in the first half, in front of a crowd of 457, and Gavin Cockman doubled the advantage from the spot, as his penalty just slipped under the body of George Edgeworth.

Redbridge lifted the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy at Catons Lane on Bank Holiday Monday after beating Stanway Rovers 2-0 but need to beat relegation-threatened St Margaretsbury in their final fixture and hope Saffron Walden lose to have any hope of leapfrogging into second place.

Maher said: "Everyone is looking forward to it. You start the season hoping to be in the mix with something to play for and we are in this situation.

"I'm sure there will be some nerves, that's natural and a good thing, it shows you care and the game means something.

"We have to embrace it. I said to the players on Saturday they shouldn't fear these moments, it's what you play for, a shot at getting promoted. I'm sure it will be a brilliant game and we'll have a massive crowd.

"We've got to find a way so that come 5pm we've got a play-off spot. We will have to work hard and earn the right, win our individual battles, apply ourselves correctly and do our jobs properly.

"We have done our homework on Hoddesdon, we will give them the maximum respect and it won't be easy, but we're on a good run and I wouldn't want to be facing us."

If Saffron Walden clinch second place, they would face a play-off with a lowly step four club on April 30 for a place at that level in 2022-23.

The FA are due to announce ties based on geographical lines once the final standings are known at both step four and step five this weekend.