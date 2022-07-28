Saffron Walden Town set to start new Essex Senior League season

Saffron Walden Town start the new Essex Senior League season with a home game against Clapton on Saturday.

The Bloods finished runners-up behind champions Walthamstow last time around, but missed out on a move up to step four after losing a play-off to Isthmian League North strugglers Witham Town.

Jason Maher's men will hope to go one step further this term, having completed a busy pre-season schedule with four wins, two draws and a 4-2 defeat to Chelmsford City on Tuesday.

Having started with a 3-3 draw at Burnham Ramblers back on July 2, Walden won 5-2 at neighbours Dunmow Town and thumped Eynesbury Rovers 7-0.

They after another 3-3 draw, at home against Haverhill Rovers, they thumped Epping 10-2 and ran out 4-0 winners over Cambridge University Press.

And following the club's 150th AGM, Jamie Sharp has been elected as chairman with Rick Parrish as vice-chairman, David Patch as treasurer and Graham Young as secretary.

Malcolm Nash, John Power, Ada Clarke, Jim Haynes, Gemma Chapman, Emma Harrington and Tom Ryan are all elected onto the board.

Meanwhile, Cliff Parisi is president, with Graham Legg, Paul Rutter, Peter Rule, John Ryan and Stuart Vane named vice-presidents.