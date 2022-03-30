News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Town up to second in Essex Senior League

Lee Power

Published: 12:13 PM March 30, 2022
Lewis Francis netted the winner for Saffron Walden Town against St Margaretsbury on his return to the club

Lewis Francis netted the winner for Saffron Walden Town against St Margaretsbury on his return to the club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Saffron Walden Town moved up to second in the Essex Senior League table with back-to-back wins at Catons Lane.

The Bloods welcomed Takeley on Non-League Day at the weekend and romped to a 7-1 success in front of a bumper crowd of 391.

They had to come from behind, after Glenn O'Hanlon gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead.

But they did so in style, turning things around to lead 2-1 at the break and adding five more goals in the second half.

Kris Oti led the way with a hat-trick, as Palvy Manduakila, Scott Piggott, Charles Smith and substitute Stanley Leech also hit the target.

That lifted Jason Maher's men above Stansted, who were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Clapton, on goal difference.

And they maintained that position in midweek after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over St Margaretsbury.

Officially an away fixture, Bloods fell behind once again but got back on terms when Scott Pethers fired a free-kick through the defensive wall.

And they claimed all three points when the returning Lewis Francis converted a pass from fellow substitute Leech.

Francis tweeted: "Who would of thought that come back to @SWTFootballClub straight on my debut off the bench only just grabbed myself the winning goal!"

It capped a memorable 150th match in charge for boss Maher, who has led his side to 91 wins, 23 draws and 36 defeats in that time - a win ratio of 61 per cent - with 382 goals scored and 205 conceded.

Redbridge, meanwhile, moved up to third place with their 3-1 win at Stansted, level on points with Town but with a significantly inferior goal difference.

Saffron have four league games remaining and the Airportmen visit Catons Lane on Saturday (3pm).

Then comes a trip to Little Oakley (April 9), before home fixtures against Sawbridgeworth Town (April 16) and Hoddesdon Town (April 23) as they push for promotion behind newly crowned champions Walthamstow.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
