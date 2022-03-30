Saffron Walden Town up to second in Essex Senior League
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Saffron Walden Town moved up to second in the Essex Senior League table with back-to-back wins at Catons Lane.
The Bloods welcomed Takeley on Non-League Day at the weekend and romped to a 7-1 success in front of a bumper crowd of 391.
They had to come from behind, after Glenn O'Hanlon gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead.
But they did so in style, turning things around to lead 2-1 at the break and adding five more goals in the second half.
Kris Oti led the way with a hat-trick, as Palvy Manduakila, Scott Piggott, Charles Smith and substitute Stanley Leech also hit the target.
That lifted Jason Maher's men above Stansted, who were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Clapton, on goal difference.
And they maintained that position in midweek after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over St Margaretsbury.
Most Read
- 1 Shocking pictures show aftermath of blaze at historic Arkesden pub
- 2 Saffron Walden U10 Reds relishing cup final outing
- 3 Much-loved Arkesden pub destroyed by fire
- 4 Can you help house refugees fleeing injustice, war and danger?
- 5 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
- 6 B&M and Baylis & Harding recalling products due to safety concerns
- 7 Simple Minds announce Heritage Live concert in grounds of Audley End House & Gardens
- 8 Saffron Walden CC to become hub for women and girls' cricket
- 9 Who will get free tests under new Covid plan?
- 10 Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge to star in An Hour and A Half Late
Officially an away fixture, Bloods fell behind once again but got back on terms when Scott Pethers fired a free-kick through the defensive wall.
And they claimed all three points when the returning Lewis Francis converted a pass from fellow substitute Leech.
Francis tweeted: "Who would of thought that come back to @SWTFootballClub straight on my debut off the bench only just grabbed myself the winning goal!"
It capped a memorable 150th match in charge for boss Maher, who has led his side to 91 wins, 23 draws and 36 defeats in that time - a win ratio of 61 per cent - with 382 goals scored and 205 conceded.
Redbridge, meanwhile, moved up to third place with their 3-1 win at Stansted, level on points with Town but with a significantly inferior goal difference.
Saffron have four league games remaining and the Airportmen visit Catons Lane on Saturday (3pm).
Then comes a trip to Little Oakley (April 9), before home fixtures against Sawbridgeworth Town (April 16) and Hoddesdon Town (April 23) as they push for promotion behind newly crowned champions Walthamstow.