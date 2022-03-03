News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Town set for Clapton trip

Lee Power

Published: 11:00 AM March 3, 2022
Saffron Walden Town will look to maintain their Essex Senior League promotion push on their travels as they visit Clapton on Saturday.

The Bloods were 3-0 winners over Sporting Bengal United in front of a crowd of 282 at Catons Lane last weekend, thanks to goals from Stanley Leech, George Pullen and Khristopher Oti.

But they saw their midweek meeting with St Margaretsbury fall victim to a waterlogged pitch, following a late inspection.

Manager Jason Maher took to social media site Twitter to post an apology, saying: "Sorry to the @SWTFootballClub fans whose time was wasted tonight. Totally avoidable and I feel desperately sorry for you all. 

"As a thank you anyone that travels for the rearranged game I'll cover your admission. See you all Saturday."

Town are currently sitting in fourth place and, after taking on Clapton this weekend, they are due to travel again on Tuesday to Southend Manor.

  

Saffron Walden News

