We know what we need to do says Saffron Walden Town boss

Saffron Walden Town head to Little Oakley on Saturday and boss Jason Maher says they know what they need to do.

The Bloods beat Stansted 1-0 last weekend, thanks to a Michael Toner goal, in front of a crowd of 547 at Catons Lane and occupy second place in the Essex Senior League table.

They have home games against Sawbridgeworth Town and Hoddesdon Town to come as they look to secure the runners-up spot behind champions Walthamstow and a promotion play-off and Maher said: "If we win all three games, nobody can stop us.

"It doesn't matter what anyone else does unless there is a massive turnaround in goal difference.

"At this stage of the season we have to be confident and go and get three points. We've got to go and be positive and our away record is very good.

"Little Oakley will be a very tough game. I've watched them a couple of times and they're young, they work hard and have got a good manager and fanbase.

"We know what we've got to do, if we turn up and play well we will win, if we don't we will get rolled over. We've got to deliver."

Toner's first-half header proved enough against the Airportmen, who saw Connor Hammond sent off on 27 minutes.

Walden's James Crane was given his marching orders as well and they finished with nine men after George Pullen was dismissed late on for two bookable offences.

"It was a typical derby, a lot of emotion. We had to win and it's back in our hands," added Maher.

"Their player was sent off early for an off-the-ball incident. Then there was a coming together and our player (James Crane) pushed theirs away, which was judged to be in the face.

"George had been booked for foul and was a fraction late on a tackle. I thought it was very harsh but the ref thought it was another yellow card. It was a frantic finale to the game."

Walden held on to their slender lead, though, to the delight of their fans and Maher, who said: "Michael has had about 20 chances over the last four games and not scored and had been getting stick from the boys.

"It was a big goal and important goal and to get nearly 600 for an Essex Senior League game is fantastic.

"We've been getting good crowds for most of the season, they keep turning up in their numbers and it makes a huge difference, especially at home, when you're a bit tired, you dig that bit deeper."