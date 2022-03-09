Five-star Saffron Walden Town too strong for Clapton rivals

Scott Piggott prepares to take, and convert, a penalty for Saffron Walden Town at Clapton - Credit: Tim Edwards

Saffron Walden Town produced another dominant display to run out 5-0 winners at Essex Senior League rivals Clapton on Saturday.

The Bloods opened the scoring on 31 minutes when James Crane's delicate through ball set up Kris Oti to slot home.

Oti then broke upfield from a Clapton corner and played the ball into the path of Gavin Cockman, who fired an unstoppable shot into the net two minutes before the break.

Action from the Essex Senior League clash between Clapton and Saffron Walden Town - Credit: Tim Edwards

And the visitors struck again just before half-time as Scott Pethers sent in a pinpoint cross for Oti to power a free header home.

Walden had more chances after the restart, but Oti was unable to complete his hat-trick.

Scott Piggott won and then converted a penalty on 75 minutes to make it 4-0 and when his header was well saved, Crane netted the fifth from close range.

Saffron Walden won 3-1 at Southend Manor on Tuesday, after a scoreless first half, thanks to two goals from Cockman and another from Oti.

They are due to return to home soil to host Ilford at Catons Lane on Saturday (March 12, 3pm).

*Saffron Walden CFC under-18s booked their place in the semi-final of the Pelly Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a strong Chelmsford City outfit.

A superb Ed Watson goal put the young Bloods in front in the first half, after Evan Goodfellow's header sent Tom Head on a rapid counter-attack.

Henry Huxter's first-time ball found Watson, who beat two defenders before slotting into the bottom corner.

Head and Huxter combined five minutes after the restart to find Henry Clare, whose diagonal pass found the tireless Watson on the left to cut inside and slip the ball to Jadon Keogh-Gibbs to fire home.

Manager Mike Riccio said: "The entire squad deserves huge credit for this superb win. Every single player from keeper to forwards and all the subs contributed throughout the 90 minutes.

"They left everything out on the pitch and executed the game plan we'd worked on in training to great effect.

"The win was all about the team, and the boys battled and supported each other for the whole 90 minutes."

Saffron Walden CFC under-18s are into the Pelly Cup semi-finals - Credit: Graham Young

The semi-final is at Billericay Town on Sunday, March 20 and Riccio added: "This will be a huge test for the squad but if they can replicate their performance, they have every chance of going all the way in this competition."