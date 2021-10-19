Fine form continues with seven-up for effervescent Saffron Walden Town

Published: 10:40 AM October 19, 2021

Scott Piggott finished off the rout for Saffron Walden Town at Sporting Bengal United. - Credit: DOMINIC DAVEY

Saffron Walden Town pick up the result of the day in the Essex Senior League by thumping Sporting Bengal United away from home.

They had five different scorers as they won 7-0, moving themselves up to fourth, four points behind leaders Stanway Rovers and with only Walthamstow one place ahead having played less games.

Sporting Bengal meanwhile sink to the bottom of the table.

Khristopher Oti got the ball rolling in the ninth minute but they had to wait until the stroke of half-time to doubled that lead, Gavin Cockman continuing his fine form of late.

But once James Solkhon made it 3-0 on the hour, the floodgates opened.

Cockman got his second, taking him to four in the last three games and 10 for the season, before substitute Charlie Smith also bagged a brace.

The Bloods still had time to score one more in stoppage time as Scott Piggott completed the rout with his 12th of the campaign.

Walden have now won their last three league games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one.

They host Kirkley & Pakefield in the FA Vase on Saturday.