Maher delighted with Saffron Walden Town's start to new season

Published: 10:36 PM August 17, 2021

Gavin Cockman scored three in Saturday's win over Southend Manor, part of a superb start to the season for Saffron Walden Town. - Credit: DOMINIC DAVEY

Four wins out of four for Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League equates to the best start in Jason Maher's time at Catons Lane - and the boss wants his side to continue working hard to keep the run going.

The latest success was a 2-0 win at home to St Margaretsbury, courtesy of goals from Michael Toner and Charlie Smith, and followed a 4-2 home win over Southend Manor on Saturday, Gavin Cockman getting a hat-trick.

It is just the first stage to achieving the Bloods' long-term goal though.

Maher said: “The main focus for us is the league. We want to push on and be there at the business end.

“All we can do now is keep collecting points, game by game, and then we’ll see where we are at and see if we can get ourselves in the mix.

“It’s been a good couple of weeks but there is still a long way to go.”

The victory saw Walden survive the first-half dismissal of Matt Hurley and they survived in relative ease, another thing that pleased the boss.

He said: "That was the most pleasing performance of the season so far for a couple of different reasons.

“I’ve watched the [tackle] back on the video and it is never a red card for me.

“It is a cynical foul, he’s stopping a counter-attack, there’s no question about that, but I don’t think it’s a red.

“But we played 53 minutes with 10-men and our goalkeeper hasn’t had a shot to save.

“It was never back to the walls and I never felt we were under siege.

“To a man they were fantastic in the second half.

“We’ve played some intricate passing, pass and move, and have got some good crosses in.





“But you need both sides of the game to be successful though and you need to be prepared to do both.

“Second half we did that.”

Saturday though will see attentions switch from the league to the FA Cup and another home match, this one against old rivals Hadley.

Maher said: "We’ve played them a couple of times in the last couple of years and they have always been tight games.

“We’ll have a plan to try and nullify them and I’m sure we’ll give a good account of ourselves."