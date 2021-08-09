Seven-up for Saffron Walden Town as they thump Biggleswade United in FA Cup

Published: 11:38 AM August 9, 2021

Gavin Cockman put Saffron Walden Town on their way to a 7-0 win over Biggleswade United. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Saffron Walden Town cruised into the next round of the FA Cup with a seven-goal demolition at Biggleswade United.

The hosts have had a tough summer, losing the vast majority of their squad following a lateral move from the Spartan South Midlands League to the more northerly United Counties League.

And they were under the cosh earlier as the Bloods went for the jugular from the kick-off.

Gavin Cockman put them in front after three minutes and Michael Toner added a second just eight minutes later.

Scott Piggott got in on the act just before the break with a double, the first of them from the penalty spot.

They were the first half of a four-goal haul for the new signing from Baldock Town and came in a torrential deluge that hit Meadow Park in the run-up to half-time.

The weather had forced a brief break in the second period but by that time it was 5-0, Matthew Hurley on target, and once play resumed Piggott completed his superb afternoon's work with two more, the last of them again via a penalty to make it 7-0.

Walden will now be at home to Hadley in the preliminary round, scheduled for August 21.